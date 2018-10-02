Listening to the debate (and outrage) over the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation delay leads me to ask: Where was the outrage when Mitch McConnell quashed Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, not even allowing due process of a confirmation hearing to occur?
He said Obama was too close to the end of his presidential term – a baseless rationale, since Obama had nearly a year left to go when he nominated Garland!
Sally Trice
Portland
