The political cartoon you published Sept. 25, by syndicated cartoonist Nick Anderson, was right on target.

Imagine if Brett Kavanaugh had been a member of the clergy, not a judge, faced with the sexual-assault allegations recently made against him. The reaction to the alleged incident, regardless of how long ago it occurred, would have been extremely different, with our legal system wanting to explore all of the nuances of the matter, possibly followed by a court case.

Our legal system certainly appears to have its priorities in bad order when the Senate plays fast and loose with matters of sexual assault, while Roman Catholic clergy who face such allegations might possibly end up with jail time.

Our country, indeed, is in bad shape when we examine our legal system in this fashion.

William J. Leffler II

Kennebunkport

