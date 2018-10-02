The political cartoon you published Sept. 25, by syndicated cartoonist Nick Anderson, was right on target.
Imagine if Brett Kavanaugh had been a member of the clergy, not a judge, faced with the sexual-assault allegations recently made against him. The reaction to the alleged incident, regardless of how long ago it occurred, would have been extremely different, with our legal system wanting to explore all of the nuances of the matter, possibly followed by a court case.
Our legal system certainly appears to have its priorities in bad order when the Senate plays fast and loose with matters of sexual assault, while Roman Catholic clergy who face such allegations might possibly end up with jail time.
Our country, indeed, is in bad shape when we examine our legal system in this fashion.
William J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport
-
CAR TALK
Today’s cars don’t need highway miles to survive
-
Maine Commercial Real Estate
Zero Canal Plaza Offers a Unique Building For a Restaurant or a Retail Tenant
-
Local & State
Fearing changes to Endangered Species Act, conservationists point to bald eagle's soaring success
-
Business
Proposals to save right whales could drastically change lobstering
-
Maine Voices
Education, business leaders: Yes on Question 4 invests in Maine's workers