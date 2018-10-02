As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, I know what it is like to suffer for the actions of another, who cannot be held accountable for lack of evidence.

Sexual assault victims have historically suffered grave injustice for lack of timely and appropriate response, which could supply evidence to support their claim of assault. They have suffered a toxic brew of both disbelief and shame for something that was not their fault; I have four sisters, all otherwise kind and decent women, who turned their backs on me long ago, so I know how painfully true this is.

That being said, it is very troubling to me when survivors speak as if their experiences are somehow proof of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s own claim of assault. By this light, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is guilty because other men have been guilty, and gotten away with it. Apparently, no consideration may be given to any other factor, including his own denial and the lack of physical evidence.

Men are sometimes falsely accused. Women do sometimes make up the accusation, or identify the wrong person. As a mother of two sons, I am frightened to think they could be wrongfully accused. The mark on their lives would be every bit as unjust and terrible as sexual assault has been on mine; I shiver to think they could so suffer.

We are in the thick of a different kind of sexual revolution, and it is upon all of us to use its energy wisely. If we fail, the cost to both women and men will be awful to behold.

Zoe Gaston

Cape Elizabeth

