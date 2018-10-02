I, like many others here in the state of Maine, am totally disgusted with the Maine Republican Party’s inability to hold Sen. Susan Collins accountable for her abandonment of the Republicans in this state.

I am a former York County Republican chair and have also served the party as a state committeeman. I am very familiar with the inner workings of the Republican Party and the party’s ability to assert influence (when it chooses to, that is).

Susan Collins has an obligation to the state of Maine to vote to seat Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. In light of the recent lies lodged against Judge Kavanaugh, many in the Senate have buckled under pressures from left-wing pressure groups and their special interests. The Republican base has recognized that fact and no longer wishes to watch it continue.

I have spoken with many of my friends of all parties here in Maine, and all of them are in agreement that Susan Collins has betrayed the Republican Party as well as the people in the state. We will never forget that. Likewise, we will never forget the Maine Republican Party’s refusal to intervene and act to get Sen. Collins to do the right thing for this state.

Sen. Susan Collins is participating in obstruction and is neglecting her constitutional duties. She was sent to Washington to represent the state of Maine and its interests as well as the fundamental values of the Republican Party. If she does not understand that, she needs to un-enroll as a Republican and join the side she has aligned herself with on so many occasions.

Jones F. Gallagher

North Berwick

