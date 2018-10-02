Last Thursday’s confirmation hearings were not about “he said, she said.” They were not about who you believe, as we all knew beforehand that few pre-formed opinions on what did or did not happen over three decades ago would be swayed by what was said that day.

The hearings were, however, an opportunity to see further into the character of the nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Unlike his first round of confirmation hearings, here was a man under stress. And he did not handle it well. He blasted Democratic senators angrily, at times rudely.

What we need on the Supreme Court is someone who can put politics aside and be dispassionate, impartial. This man did not display either characteristic, and for that we must ask: Is this the best we can do?

Rana O’Connor

Portland

