DENVER — Patrick Mahomes was hitting all the right notes, even when he had to throw with his left hand.

Is there anything the Kansas City quarterback can’t do these days?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes a left-handed throw for a first down late in the fourth quarter to help Kansas City to a 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Associated Press/Jack Dempsey Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Mahomes made one of the most memorable plays of the game on a left-handed heave late in the fourth quarter that helped the Chiefs to a 27-23 comeback victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

“I thought, ‘Is he a magician or something?'” said running back Kareem Hunt, whose team improved to 4-0. “He’s doing things you really don’t see often. He’s a great player. I’m glad he’s on my team.”

Mahomes’ left-handed toss occurred with about 3:15 remaining in the fourth quarter and was all the buzz on social media. As he scrambled to his left on third-and-5 at the Kansas City 45, Mahomes switched the ball to his other hand so pass rusher Von Miller couldn’t strip it from him. Then, Mahomes lofted a perfect strike to receiver Tyreek Hill for a 6-yard gain and the first down.

“He actually throws better than me and I’m left handed,” Hill quipped. “It was a good throw. It was a good toss. Pat, I don’t even know what to say, man. Pat just does a great job of looking down the field, trusting us to stay alive and stuff like that.”

He’s seen better from Mahomes, though.

“He threw the ball like 85 yards in practice,” Hill said. “That probably surprised me. I’ve never seen a quarterback throw the ball that far.”

Mahomes said he sometimes throws left-handed when the QBs engage in competitions during practice. But that’s about the extent of his ambidextrous ways.

STEELERS: If Le’Veon Bell is returning to Pittsburgh later this month, he hasn’t let his teammates and coaches know.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he hasn’t heard from the All-Pro running back, who told ESPN on Monday that he will end his standoff with the team around Pittsburgh’s bye week, which begins after the Steelers face the Bengals on Oct. 14.

“I have not talked to Le’Veon and I really have no Le’Veon update,” Tomlin said. “It’s the best approach for us to focus on the guys which are here and working … we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. Nothing has changed in that regard.”

Bell is in the midst of an extended absence as an act of self-preservation when he and the Steelers could not reach a long-term agreement after Pittsburgh placed the franchise tag on him in the spring.

BROWNS: Cleveland placed starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve with a broken right wrist.

Mitchell got hurt in the second quarter of Sunday’s 45-42 loss at Oakland. He underwent surgery on Monday, when Coach Hue Jackson said he didn’t think Mitchell’s injury was season-ending. The team can designate two players to return from injured reserve after six weeks.

FALCONS: Atlanta signed defensive tackle Michael Bennett in a move which could reflect a new injury concern with starter Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett left the final drive of the Falcons’ 37-36 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with an ankle injury. Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Jarrett is still being evaluated.

DOLPHINS: Miami released defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Tuesday in the wake of his angry outburst on the sideline after he came out of a lopsided loss at New England.

“Free at last free at last,” Phillips wrote on Instagram. “Good luck to my brothers on the team. I’ll miss ya’ll, but I couldn’t be happier to be out of there. … Sometimes you got to put your future in your own hands and live with it.”

The Dolphins had the day off and didn’t discuss the move. On Monday, Coach Adam Gase defended defensive line coach Kris Kocurek’s substitution pattern.

