NORTH YARMOUTH — Alasdair Swett broke a scoreless tie midway through the second half on an assist from Chas Rode on Tuesday, giving North Yarmouth Academy a 1-0 boys’ soccer win over Traip Academy.

Jayce Nielsen had 12 saves for Traip Academy (4-6-1).

Julian Etauri finished with three for the Panthers (10-1).

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, WINDHAM 0: Eric McCallum scored the winning goal eight minutes into the second half as the Trojans (4-5-1) beat the Eagles (4-5-1) in Saco.

EDWARD LITTLE 5, GARDINER 4: Oliver Hall scored his second goal of the game in the extra session, leading the Eddies to the win at Lewiston.

Wol Maiwen also scored a pair of goals for Edward Little (5-3-0).

Casey Bourque had a hat trick for Gardiner (6-3-1).

Isaac Gammon added a goal, and Cam Babcock collected two assists.

YARMOUTH 2, GREELY 1: Aidan Hickey scored eight minutes into the game from Liam Ireland and the Clippers (10-0-1) held on to beat the Rangers (3-4-2) in Yarmouth.

Eric LaBrie put Yarmouth ahead 2-0 late in the first when he scored from Cam Merrill.

Chris Theodore scored nine minutes into the second half for Greely.

VOLLEYBALL

BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 3, WELLS 2: Lauren Whitlock had 22 assists and 11 aces and Sabrina Cooper had eight kills as Brunswick (4-7) rallied to beat the Warriors (3-7) in five sets in Topsham.

Brunswick fell down 2-0 after two sets, but won the final three by scores of 25-23, 25-15 and 16-14.

Naomi Martin had three aces, five kills and 10 digs for Wells, which won the first two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-15.

MARSHWOOD 3, PORTLAND 1: Caroline Hammond had 11 aces for the Hawks (2-8) as they beat the Bulldogs (1-8) in four sets in Portland.

Marshwood won 25-17, 21-25, 25-10, 25-17.

Jill Hoyce had 11 kills and seven blocks for Portland.

YARMOUTH 3, GARDINER 0: Evelyn Lukis had eight kills and eight aces as the Clippers (8-2) beat the Tigers (5-5) in straight sets at Yarmouth.

Dominique Moran had 18 assists for Yarmouth, which won 25-7, 25-12, 25-13.

Erin Frankhauser had four kills for Gardiner.

DEERING 3, MASSABESIC 0: Victoria Garand had six kills and Victoria Garand had four as the Rams (8-3) swept the Mustangs (0-8) in Portland.

Deering won 25-1, 25-3 and 25-20.

FIELD HOCKEY

MARANACOOK 2, CENTRAL 0: Abigail Jacques scored twice to lead the Black Bears (5-6) over the Panthers (0-9) at Readfield.

