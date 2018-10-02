FARMINGTON — Abigail Mazza scored twice, including the winning goal in the 109th minute, as the University of Southern Maine edged Farmington 5-4 Tuesday in a nonconference women’s soccer match.

McKenna Brodeur scored three goals for Farmington (1-9).

Ciera Berthiaume put Southern Maine (8-3) ahead 4-3 in the 51st minute when she scored unassisted, but Brodeur’s third goal tied the game less than five minutes later.

Callie Hammer finished with 11 saves for Farmington. Taylor Esty had seven for Southern Maine.

BOWDOIN 5, MAINE MARITIME 0: Julia Adelmann scored twice as the Polar Bears (5-3-1) downed the Mariners (7-2) in a nonconference game at Ritchie Field in Castine.

Emily Conway finished with eight saves for Maine Maritime.

FIELD HOCKEY

ENDICOTT 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Kristen McCarthy scored twice and put the Seagulls (9-2, 6-0 CCC) ahead 3-2 with less than 20 minutes remaining and they held on to beat the Nor’easters (6-6, 5-1) at Biddeford.

Endicott took a 4-2 lead when Addi Williams scored at 59:27 .

Julia Steeves and Nicole Grady each scored first-half goals to give UNE a 2-1 halftime lead.

COLBY 7, HUSSON 0: Georgia Cassidy scored three goals as the Mules (5-4) rolled past the Eagles (1-7) in a nonconference game at Winkin Complex in Bangor.

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 3, HUSSON 1: David Howarth scored 10:50 into the game and the Mules (4-3-2) beat the Eagles (4-7-1) in a nonconference game at Boucher Field in Bangor.

Colin Sullivan and Ryan Seaman each added first-half goals for Colby.

