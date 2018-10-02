BASKETBALL

Six players scored in double figures for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the Boston Celtics 102-95 in a preseason game Tuesday night in Boston.

Kevin Love led Cleveland with 17 points, and Colin Sexton added 15.

Boston, which fell to 1-2 in the preseason, was led by Marcus Smart with 15 points and Marcus Morris with 14. Gordon Hayward scored seven points and Kyrie Irving did not play.

• New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and is expected to miss one or two weeks. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Pelicans’ preseason opener on Sunday.

WNBA: Lisa Borders is stepping down as president of the WNBA.

The league announced Tuesday she will become the first president and CEO of Time’s Up – an organization dedicated to safe, fair and dignified work for women.

Borders says it was fully her decision to leave.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will oversee the WNBA on an interim basis while a search for a successor begins,

Borders joined the league in 2016. She helped the WNBA grow in areas such as live streaming of games on Twitter and the availability of one-day daily fantasy.

TENNIS

WTA: No. 1-ranked Simona Halep has a herniated disc in her back, putting the rest of her season in doubt.

She retired from her first-round match at the China Open on Sunday, citing a back problem that has been bothering her.

Halep, who turned 27 last week, is 46-10 with three titles in 2018.

CHINA OPEN: Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber came back from a break down twice in the first set to beat Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the second round in Beijing.

Defending champion Caroline Garcia survived another tough match to book her place in the third round when she defeated Polona Hercog 7-6 (2), 6-3.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: Tournament organizers say they will support “for as long as necessary” the spectator who was hit by a tee shot and has reportedly lost sight in her right eye. The injured spectator, who has been identified as 49-year-old Corine Remande in French press, was hospitalized after being hit on the head by an errant drive from Brooks Koepka on the sixth hole at Le Golf National last Friday.

She reportedly said she is considering legal action after doctors told her she lost vision in her eye.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Real Madrid is having trouble scoring with Cristiano Ronaldo no longer on the team. His new club, Juventus, did just fine without him.

For the first time in more than a decade, Madrid has gone three straight games without a goal after losing 1-0 at CSKA Moscow in an early setback to the Spanish club’s title defense in the Champions League.

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Madrid in a $131.5 million deal this offseason, was missing for the Italian champs in their 3-0 victory against Young Boys after his sending-off against Valencia in the opening round of group play.

