Union Farm Equipment, one of the largest Kubota dealers in the country, has been named Retailer of the Year by the Maine Retail Association.

The award is given annually to a retailer that has grown in employees or sales; committed company resources to community projects; and created a positive work environment for all employees, according to a release from the association.

“Union Farm Equipment was chosen for its reputation as a growing family business, impressive growth, dedication to their community and industry, and support of their employees. Union Farm Equipment’s values aligned perfectly with the award criteria,” said a statement announcing the award.

The company was founded in 1949 as a Ford tractor dealer. In 2004, it was purchased by owners Ken and Debby Keiran, who have grown the business to more than 30 employees. Within the last two years, the store has expanded its footprint by nearly 50 percent.

The couple have served on various boards including the local library, school board and the Union Fair board. They are major contributors to the Union Fair, the Blue Hill Fair and the Windsor Fair and support the MidCoast School of Technology with expertise, advice and equipment to help train future small engine and diesel engine workers.

Last year, Ken Keiran was recognized as an America’s Retail Champion finalist by the National Retail Federation.

“They are known as ‘the Friendly Folks’ and it’s true,” said association President and CEO Curtis Picard. “Customer service is a priority and they deliver it by the tractor-full.”

The award will be presented at the association’s annual meeting on Oct. 10 at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.

