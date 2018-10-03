NEW YORK — Move over, Donna Summer, Carole King and Cher. There’s another diva heading to Broadway: Tina Turner.
Producers of “Tina” said Wednesday a new musical based on the life of the legendary artist will land on the Great White Way in the fall of 2019. Performances dates, casting and all further details will be announced in the coming months.
“Tina” made its world premiere in London in April. It is directed by Phyllida Lloyd.
