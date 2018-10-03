NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton says she’s naturally an optimist and despite enduring name-calling from the time she was a child, she chooses to answer insults – even on Twitter – with kindness and respect.

“Cyberbullying is a huge challenge across our country. I think we need those of us with platforms to not ignore the trolls, not to become consumed by them, but to shine a light and say here’s how you can respond where you’re calmly defending yourself but you’re also showing it’s not OK and you’re not degrading your own humanity in doing that,” the 38-year-old mother of two said in an interview Tuesday.

It’s one of several messages in her new book, “Start Now! You Can Make a Difference,” released this week.

It’s a topic Clinton knows only too well, enduring brutal criticism of her looks when she was growing up in the White House. There were also those who targeted her because she was the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“Start Now!” is Clinton’s fourth children’s book.

