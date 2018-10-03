SCARBOROUGH — Molly Murnane scored with 2:41 left in overtime to lift Scarborough to a 2-1 win over Noble in a Class A South girls’ soccer match Wednesday night.

Murnane took an arcing pass from Suzanne Woolridge and executed a header to send the Red Storm home happy.

“I just kept thinking to myself: ‘I’m not working this hard just to get a tie,'” said Murnane. “My club coach actually talks about my headers all the time – he calls me famous for my headers.”

Scarborough (9-0) remained undefeated with five games left in the regular season.

“If you’re going to get beat, you may as well be beat by the best player on their team,” said Noble Coach Mike Reil.

Trailing 1-0 with 9:26 remaining in the second half, Noble (4-3-3) tied it after Isabella Reil earned a penalty kick. Reil sent her shot toward the bottom left corner, and it rolled past the dive of Scarborough keeper Nicole Young.

“(Noble) outworked us for probably 50 of the 80 minutes, so that’s not a great thing for us. I think that really showed, in the second half, they really put us on our back foot,” said Scarborough Coach Mike Farley. “We just have to do a better job of getting a consistent 80 minutes.”

Despite spending most of the first half in the offensive zone and garnering multiple scoring chances, Scarborough went into halftime with only a 1-0 lead.

“I know I should have been finishing my chances,” said Murnane. “We had a couple really good ones that definitely disappointed us a little bit. But I knew it was coming and I knew that we could do it. I felt confident in my team.

“That’s typically what we do. We start a little slow and then build throughout the game,” said Farley. “Today, we started building in the first half and then it kind of fizzled out in the second half.”

Grace Pettingill, a sophomore, put the Red Storm on the board with 19:29 left in the first half.

After Noble was unable to clear the zone, Emily Johnson delivered a pass to Pettingill, who sent a shot toward the upper right corner. Noble keeper Raegan Kelly leaped and got her hands on the ball, but it deflected off her fingers and into the net.

“We’re dangerous when we can string a lot of passes together and get ourselves forward, because we have a lot of speed up top. We just have to make sure that consistent pressure stays on for the full 80 minutes,” said Farley.

Kelly finished with 12 saves.

“Raegan was outstanding, she kept us in the game. She’s definitely been a rock back there,” Reil said of his keeper.

“To come in and put that kind of game up against one of the best (teams) in the league, we’ll build off this.”

