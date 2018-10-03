Sometimes, a break from the news cycle is needed. As something of a political junkie, I enjoy reading the news, keeping up on the state of play of various Senate and House races around the country, and generally being informed about current events. But it’s also important to find time to step back from the whirlwind that is our nonstop news cycle, because generally that news cycle can, over time, become fairly stressful for people on all sides.
Choose one weekend a month to let the noise fade away, to mute the voices of analysts, experts, journalists and pundits. It is never a bad idea to stay informed and keep up to date on global events – just make sure you know when it’s time to take a break.
Jacob Favolise
Sanford
