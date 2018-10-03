A crash involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle in Saco on Wednesday night sent the motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The Saco department started receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls around 6:56 p.m. regarding a collision at Buxton and Jenkins roads, Deputy Police Chief Jack L. Clements said in a statement.
Police and fire crews responded to find a motorcycle had run into the driver’s side of four-door car. The rider was transported to Maine Medical Center’s trauma unit.
The names of the drivers had not been released Wednesday night.
