The already beat-up Indianapolis Colts will be without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is battling chest and hamstring injuries, against New England on Thursday.

Colts Coach Frank Reich made the announcement in his Wednesday press conference.

The 28-year-old receiver has 21 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of the season and has amassed over 950 receiving yards each of the last five seasons. He’s been selected to the last four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016 with 1,448.

The Colts are banged up throughout the roster, but Hilton leaves them especially thin for guys who can catch the ball. Tight end Jack Doyle, another Pro-Bowler, was already ruled out for Thursday.

Ryan Grant, a former Washington receiver who the Colts picked up during the offseason, likely becomes the top target. He has 18 catches for 188 yards this season.

COLTS RIGHT tackle Denzelle Good also will not play Thursday.

Good’s brother, Overton, was killed in an alleged drive-by shooting in South Carolina earlier this week.

Also out will be Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle (hip), running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), cornerback Kenny Moore II (concussion) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion).

PATRIOTS TIGHT end Rob Gronkowski’s injury status remains up in the air.

He was pulled out of the Patriots’ 38-7 win over Miami on Sunday because of an ankle injury that was already an issue heading into that game.

Gronkowski is listed as questionable.

Share

< Previous

Next >