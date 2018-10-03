STANDISH — Hailey Koons scored off a pass from Cassidy Koons in the second overtime as Bonny Eagle knocked off previously undefeated Gorham, earning a 1-0 girls’ soccer victory Wednesday.

Cassidy Koons served a ball into the box on a free kick, and her sister took advantage of a deflection that bounced her way.

Sydney Gillingham made eight saves for the shutout as Bonny Eagle improved to 6-3-1.

Lily Courtney recorded six saves for Gorham (8-1-1).

PORTLAND 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Grace Stacey scored with 2:21 remaining in the second overtime as the Bulldogs (5-4-1) edged the Golden Trojans (4-6) at Saco.

Isabella More also scored for Portland.

Alyanna Beaudoin converted a penalty kick for Thornton.

WINDHAM 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Julia McKenna drew a foul in the box and converted the penalty kick 4:30 into overtime to give the Eagles (7-2) a win over the Rams (2-7-1) at Kennebunk.

Windham’s Erin Elder opened the scoring on a feed from Amelia Montero with 2:44 left in the first half. Delaney Glode tied it with an unassisted goal 15:30 into the second half.

MARSHWOOD 4, DEERING 0: Zoe Boyer, Angelica Bisson, Rori Coomey and Casey Perry scored as the Hawks (6-1-3) used a three-goal second half to pull away from the Rams (2-8) at Portland.

BRUNSWICK 8, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Isabella Banks scored four goals and Charlotte MacMillan added two as the Dragons (9-0-1) cruised to a win over the Eagles (4-5-2) at Brunswick.

Marley Groat and Alexis Guptil chipped in with a goal apiece.

Madeline York scored for Lincoln.

CHEVERUS 6, BIDDEFORD 2: Helena Bolduc, Emma Gallant and Mia Kratzer scored two goals apiece and Neve Cawley stopped four shots as the Stags (10-1) handled the Tigers (1-9) at Portland.

Kaely O’Guinn scored both goals for Biddeford, and Makayla Jean-Paul got her first career assist.

FALMOUTH 8, MASSABESIC 2: Madison Wolf and Olivia Paysse each scored twice and Lexi Bugbee collected four assists for the Yachtsmen (5-2-3) in a win over the Mustangs (0-10) at Falmouth.

Allison Cunningham, Chelsea Gravier, Jayda Gamedah and Caroline Cohen also scored.

Skylar Renaud tallied both goals for Massabesic.

TRAIP ACADEMY 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Sydney Auclair had a goal and an assist to lead the Rangers (9-1) over the Patriots (6-5) at Gray.

Molly Sawtelle also scored for Traip.

Bri Jordan scored in the first half for Gray-New Gloucester, with an assist from Jordan Grant.

SOUTH PORTLAND 8, WESTBROOK 0: Evelyn Selser scored three goals, and Jena Leckie added two as the Red Riots (3-5-2) cruised to a 6-0 halftime lead over the Blue Blazes (1-9) at South Portland.

Selser beat three defenders for her first goal, scored her second from 25 yards, then chipped in a through ball from Hattie Tetzlaff.

Julia Steady, Brooklynn Ortiz and Julia Banks also scored.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, LAKE REGION 0: Karli Chapin, Presli Piscopo and Laura Ryer each scored twice to lead the Capers (11-0) over the Lakers (3-5-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Maggie Cochran recorded three assists.

WAYNFLETE 1, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Lucy Goodman scored the only goal on a pass from Devan Sherry in the second half as the Flyers (3-8) edged the Panthers (7-4-1) at Portland.

Carly Downey made seven saves for NYA.

POLAND 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Leya Harvey’s second goal of the game with three minutes remaining gave the Knights (3-7) a win over the Hawks (6-5) in Hiram.

Lakyn Hink scored for Sacopee.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 9, BOOTHBAY 2: Audrey Fletcher recorded three goals and Abby Crawford added a pair as the Mustangs (10-1) defeated the Sea-hawks (5-7) in Monmouth.

Reagan Cola scored both goals for Boothbay.

BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 5, MARSHWOOD 4: Anselmo Tela had four goals and an assist, and got the winner with 2:15 remaining in the first overtime as the Bulldogs (3-3-3) edged the Hawks (5-4-2) at South Berwick.

Gracien Mukwa was the other goal scorer for Portland.

Sam Fitzgerald led Marshwood with a goal and two assists. Parker Swanson, Mike LaSelva and Malcolm Connell also scored.

SANFORD 3, WESTBROOK 1: Isaac Plante scored twice and Cole Randt added a goal as the Spartans (5-5) defeated the Blue Blazes (2-8) in Westbrook.

Mohamed Mohamed scored for Westbrook.

ST. DOMINIC 1, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Jack Ouellette put St. Dom’s (5-4-2) ahead on a feed from Ethan Bosse with five minutes remaining in the second half, but Gunner Gurnis answered after a Will Galligan pass with just two minutes left as Fryeburg (4-6-1) forced a draw, at Fryeburg.

WISCASSET/BOOTHBAY 2, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Tim Chappelle and Jordan Espeut scored for the Wolverines (5-7) in a win over the Phoenix (1-9) at Jay.

FIELD HOCKEY

WESTBROOK 4, MASSABESIC 3: Lily Ranco scored two goals, Katie Champagne added another and Kaitlyn Talbot got the winner as the Blue Blazes (11-0-1) edged the Mustangs (4-8) at Westbrook.

Emma Snyder paced the Mustangs with two goals. Anna Snyder was the other goal scorer.

GORHAM 0, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Lydia McCrillis made six saves for Gorham and Jenica Botting had four saves for Thornton Academy as the Rams (9-2-1) and Trojans (8-4-1) played to a scoreless tie in Saco.

MARSHWOOD 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Emma Howard scored two goals in the first half to pace the Hawks (8-5) past the Rams (5-8) at South Berwick.

Kaylee Gregoire scored for Kennebunk in the second half.

SANFORD 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Kim Works scored twice in the first half as the Spartans (6-6) built a 2-0 lead in a win over the Red Riots (1-11) at South Portland.

Lydia Grant scored for South Portland in the second half.

BIDDEFORD 9, PORTLAND 0: Abby Allen scored three goals, and Paige Laverriere and Brooklyn Goff added two goals apiece as the Tigers (11-0-1) cruised to a win over the Bulldogs (0-11-1) in Portland.

Megan Mourmouras, Jayme Walton and Jillian McSorley also scored.

BONNY EAGLE 2, NOBLE 1: Mia Alexander and Sam Averill scored for the Scots (5-7) as they defeated the Knights (2-9) in North Berwick.

Kassidy Lessard scored for Noble.

ST. DOMINIC 8, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Paige Cote scored five goals as the Saints (9-2) rolled to a win over the Rangers (1-10) in Kittery.

Caroline Johnson added two goals and an assist.

BOOTHBAY 4, HALL-DALE 2: Lexi Lane, Cortney Meader, Riley Sullivan and Emily Echols scored for the Seahawks (4-8) in a win over the Bulldogs (2-11) at Farmingdale.

Hall-Dale got goals from Lexi Chartier and Averi Baker and 11 saves from Mia Rollins.

