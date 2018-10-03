WATERVILLE — Arianna Kahler scored on an Alexandra Belaire penalty corner 12:54 into the game and added an unassisted goal off a rebound later in the first half as St. Joseph’s shut out Thomas 2-0 Wednesday in nonconference field hockey game.

MacKenzie Oberholzer had four saves for Thomas (7-7), and Megan Baker had two for St. Joseph’s (12-1).

BOWDOIN 8, UM-FARMINGTON 1: The Polar Bears dominated play, paced by three goals and an assist from Emma Stevens, as they downed the Beavers in a nonconference game at Brunswick.

Claudia Kriz had a pair of goals for Bowdoin (8-1).

Emma Martineau scored for UMaine-Farmington (1-8).

FITCHBURG STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Molly Richard scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute to lead the Falcons (6-4, 3-2 LEC) over the Huskies (5-5, 3-2) in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Southern Maine took a 1-0 lead three minutes into the second half on a goal by Dorina Sirois.

Lindsay Pych of Southern Maine and Abby Bryant of Fitchburg State each made three saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, UM-FARMINGTON 1: The Nor’easters (4-7) jumped to a quick lead with a pair of goals in the span of 1:12 midway through the first half and handled the visiting Beavers (3-7) at Biddeford.

Cody Kennedy set up Danny O’Brien to break a scoreless tie 32:24 into the contest and then toed a pass to Callum Heaslewood for an insurance goal in the 34th minute.

Flynn Willsea added a goal with an assist from Colby Obrecht in the 70th minute, before Biew Aden scored for Farmington in the 74th.

Matthew Wilson stopped five shots for the Beavers, and Tom Benoit had four saves for the Nor’easters.

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, EMMANUEL 0: Noah Robinson put in his goal off a header from Jesse Ramirez in the 74th minute on a rainy Tuesday night to lead the sixth-ranked Monks (11-0, 7-0 Great Northeast Athletic) past the Saints (4-6-1, 3-2-1) at Standish.

BATES 4, MAINE MARITIME 0: The Bobcats (6-3) scored four second-half goals to pull away and defeat the Mariners (4-5-1) in Castine.

Peder Bakken, Ben Lyons and Drew Parsons had unassisted goals, and Eric Opuku assisted on the final goal, scored by Austin Sansone.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Hallie Schwartzman score the winner on a feed from Catherine Fraser with 5:07 to play in regulation, putting her shot in the bottom left corner, as the Mules (4-4) edged the visiting Nor’easters (4-5-1) in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Emily Ashman stopped eight shots for UNE, and Shannon Gray and Dani Lonati combined for nine saves for Colby.

LASELL 3, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: The Lasers (6-3, 6-0 GNAC) scored three unassisted goals in the first half to take command and defeat the host Monks (7-2, 5-2) at Standish.

Serena Speight opened the scoring for Lasell 15:28 into the contest, with Carly Zdanek extending the lead in the 27th minute and Erika Badger rounding out the scoring in the 33rd.

Adia Grogan had two saves for St. Joseph’s, and Angela Sanzari needed one for the Lasers.

