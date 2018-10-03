Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who has been suspended repeatedly in his career, rejoined the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday after completing a four-game ban for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

“When he came up from behind and picked me up off the floor on Monday, I knew it could only be one person,” Coach Marvin Lewis said Wednesday. “I guess it’s time to wrestle with the bear again.”

The Miami Dolphins (3-1) get to wrestle him next.

Burfict practiced Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday when the Bengals (3-1) try to get their defense in order with their most notable player back in place. It’s the fourth straight season Burfict has sat out because of injury or suspension.

Cincinnati is off to its best start since 2015 in spite of a defense that ranks 29th in yards allowed.

RAIDERS: Right tackle Donald Penn was placed on injured reserve because of a groin injury. Penn was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s 45-42 win against Cleveland.

49ERS: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent reconstructive surgery on his left knee to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament.

JETS: Wide receiver Robby Anderson will not be suspended for two arrests in an eight-month span.

FALCONS: Atlanta expects running back Devonta Freeman return Sunday at Pittsburgh after missing three games because of a sore right knee.

Coach Dan Quinn said Freeman, the team’s leading rusher each of the last three years, would have full clearance “without any setbacks.”

BILLS: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, waived by Miami on Tuesday, was claimed by Buffalo.

