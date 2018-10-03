GOLF

Brooks Koepka is thinking about more than just golf these days.

The 28-year-old American, the U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner, said Wednesday he was heartbroken to hear a woman struck by his tee shot at the Ryder Cup last week might lose vision in her right eye.

Koepka’s wild shot on the sixth hole at Le Golf National hit Corine Remande in the head. According to French media reports, doctors say she has lost sight and she is considering legal action.

“No one feels worse about this than I do. It’s a tragic accident,” said Koepka, adding he has been trying to get in touch with Remande. “I’m heartbroken and all messed up inside. It’s sad and I really am torn up about it. She’s not going to be able to see out of her eye ever again. All because I hit a golf ball. This is definitely the one shot in my career that I am going to regret.”

Koepka, who is in Scotland to play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, also said he and Dustin Johnson did not have an argument or a fight during a party after the Ryder Cup.

SOCCER

INVESTIGATION: Cristiano Ronaldo denied the accusations of rape against him, saying that he had a “clear conscience” as he awaits the conclusions of an investigation.

Ronaldo, 33, has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga. She has said the soccer great raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada last week seeking monetary damages from Ronaldo, according to lawyer Larissa Drohobyczer .

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Lionel Messi scored two goals as Barcelona topped Tottenham 4-2 at London.

• Neymar toyed with Red Star Belgrade’s defense, scoring a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Serbian side 6-1 at Paris.

TENNIS

CHINA OPEN: Juan Martin del Potro qualified for the ATP Finals for the fifth time by beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (4) at Beijing.

Del Potro, who reached the U.S. Open final this year, last qualified for the season-ending tournament for the top eight players in the world in 2013.

Del Potro will next meet Filip Krajinovic in the quarterfinals. Krajinovic defeated Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Also, third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov was beaten by Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Lajovic will next face fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund, who defeated qualifier Matteo Berrettini 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-5.

In women’s play, Karolina Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year by beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-4.

The seventh-seeded Pliskova, who trailed 2-0 in the second set before winning four games in a row, has lost in the third round the last two years in Beijing. She will next play local wild-card entry Wang Qiang.

Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki earned the final spot in the third round with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Petra Martic.

