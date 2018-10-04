WATERVILLE — State and local police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body next to the railroad tracks below a bridge on North Street.

Around 11 a.m., police placed yellow tape across North Street at Harris and West streets around the bridge to prohibit motorists and pedestrians from entering the bridge where the body is visible below.

Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey said at the scene that around 10:55 a.m. police received a report that a male was lying beside the railroad tracks under the overpass on North Street.

Police found the male, who is an older man, and determined he was deceased, Massey said.

“At this point we don’t have any cause of death, but we continue to investigate,” he said. “We need to work through it and the detectives are on scene now. We’ve asked for assistance from State Police.”

State police officials from the Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene around noon. The body, lying on its side facing east, is clothed in a blue jacket and pants and what appears to be white sneakers.

Motorists and pedestrians stopped at West Street to ask what was going on.

State Rep. Colleen Madigan also stopped. She said she was not aware of anyone missing in the neighborhood.

“It is disturbing,” Madigan said. “Lots of people walk around here. The trails are nearby.”

Massey said he does not know how long the body has been there.

Because it is on Pan Am Railways property, railroad police also are investigating.

This story will be updated.

