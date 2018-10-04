Sen. Susan Collins called the FBI report into allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh a “very thorough investigation” Thursday.

“It appears to be a very thorough investigation, but I am going back later today to personally read the interviews,” Collins said after leaving a closed-door briefing with her Republican colleagues. “That’s really all I have to say right now.”

But others have taken issue with the thoroughness of the inquest, which was limited in time and scope by the White House and Republican leadership in the Senate.

The Washington Post has been able to confirm interviews with six witnesses, five of whom have a connection to the California professor, Christine Blasey Ford, who has claimed Kavanaugh tried to assault her when the two were teenagers. Democratic senators have characterized the investigation as limited an incomplete.

“The most notable part of this report is what’s not in it,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D- California, the ranking Democrat on the Senate’s Judiciary Committee. “It looks to be a product of an incomplete investigation.”

A statement from Ford’s attorneys released late Wednesday said the FBI did not even interview their client in their expanded probe.

“An FBI supplemental background investigation that did not include an interview of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford nor the witnesses who corroborate her testimony cannot be called an investigation,” the statement read.”We are profoundly disappointed that after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward, those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth.”

The investigation was always unlikely to answer definitively whether Kavanaugh was guilty of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Collins is among a trio of Republicans who called for the expanded investigation into Kavanaugh’s background after three different women have leveled allegations against him, including a claim that he sexually assaulted one of the women sometime during the summer of 1982.

Collins has not said how she will vote on Kavanaugh, but she may have to provide some indication on Friday.

That’s when the full Senate is expected to take a procedural vote, known as cloture, on whether to end debate on the nomination and allow a vote on confirmation to move forward as early as Saturday.

Friday’s vote would require a majority, or 51 of the 100 members of the Senate, to agree to move forward on another vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the high court.

Collins, along with Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska and Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, pushed last week for the additional week-long FBI probe of the allegations against Kavanaugh. If any two of the three Republicans were to join with all Democrats in opposing Kavanaugh’s appointment to the court, his nomination could be rejected.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota, said Thursday she would vote against Kavanaugh’s nomination, according a report by TV station WDAY in Fargo, N.D.

Another Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, has not said how he will vote – the remaining 46 Democrats and two independents in the Senate, including Maine’s Sen. Angus King, have said they will reject Kavanaugh’s appointment. He needs 51 votes to ascend to the court.

On Thursday a group of Maine women, most of them sexual assault survivors, arrived in Washington, D.C. after taking an overnight bus from Portland. The women, one of numerous groups from Maine and elsewhere to descend on the capitol, were hoping to speak with Collins and other senators, urging them to reject Kavanaugh’s appointment.

Wednesday both Collins and King both took issue with President Donald Trump’s mocking of Ford, the California professor who has said Kavanaugh assaulted her at house party in Maryland when she was 15 and he was 17.

Kavanaugh has emphatically denied the allegations against.

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Mississippi, Trump questioned Ford’s allegations that only days before he called credible.

Collins said Trump’s comments were, “just plain wrong.” And King said the remarks made him, “feel sort of sick.”

Meanwhile, groups trying to sway opinions on the controversial appointee have spent more on advertising in Maine than in any other state in the nation, another indication of the pressure Collins is under.

Beyond the sexual misconduct allegations Kavanaugh’s nomination by Trump has been fraught with other controversy including concern he could be a deciding vote on a Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which legalized abortion under federal law. Kavanaugh has also been criticized by Democratic groups who have claimed his appointment to the high court could lead to a removal of the requirement under the federal Affordable Care Act that health insurance companies are required to cover most pre-existing conditions.

This story will be updated.

