Regular-season results are a predictor of championship outcomes, but far from a guarantee when it comes to Maine’s high school golf team championships.

“If you know anything about golf, it’s how you shoot that day,” said Mt. Ararat Coach Gerry Caron. “It’s hard to predict how things will go, but I definitely think we have what it takes to win.”

Mt. Ararat won the KVAC championship Tuesday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro with a four-person score of 318 in cold, wet conditions.

Natanis is the site for the state championships Saturday. Class A and B teams will play the Tomahawk layout (6,647 yards from the black tees). Class C teams will play the Arrowhead course (6,338 yards). Both are par-72 courses.

The defending champions are Scarborough in Class A, Cape Elizabeth in Class B and Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln in Class C.

Scarborough won the SMAA qualifier Monday, also at Natanis, with a score of 322, followed closely by Thornton Academy (324) and Falmouth (326). Bonny Eagle, Greely and Gorham also qualified for the team competition, Gorham getting in on a tiebreaker over Portland.

Surprisingly left out was Cheverus, the 2017 Class A runner-up. The Stags were ninth in the qualifier.

Mt. Ararat is a team on a mission, Caron said. The Eagles have never won a team championship, but their top four of junior Caleb Manuel and seniors Cade Charron, Will Kavanaugh and Ben Hickson played in 2016 when they lost the title on a fifth-score tiebreaker to Gorham.

“We won the KVAC, then the (league) shootout in Rockland, and then the qualifier. After each one, the theme was, ‘we’re not done yet,'” Caron said.

Camden Hills was second in the KVAC qualifier at 322, led by three-time Class A individual champ Cole Anderson’s 3-under 69.

In Class B, York won the WMC qualifier Wednesday at Willowdale Golf Club with a score of 321. The Wildcats had five players shoot 85 or better, led by Tyler Rivers’ 75, to easily beat Cape Elizabeth (345) and Freeport (346).

Two KVAC teams look capable of contending. Medomak Valley won the league’s shootout with its best score of season to gain an automatic bid. At the KVAC qualifier, Gardiner won by 29 strokes.

Mattanawcook has won three straight Class C titles, but four-time individual champ Logan Thompson has graduated and Houlton won the PVC qualifier by 20 strokes over Orono, with the defending champs in third.

“Houlton is the team to beat,” said Mattanawcook Coach Ryan Libby. “They have five really decent golfers averaging in the 40s for nine holes.”

Winthrop was the lowest-scoring Class C team in the Mountain Valley Conference qualifier.

The individual championships will be Oct. 13, also at Natanis. Anderson of Camden Hills will try to become the first player to win four Class A titles.

