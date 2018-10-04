Crews are on the scene of a large natural gas line break at the Cumberland Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Public safety officials say there is no threat to local residences and no evacuations are planned. Blanchard Road is closed to traffic from Bruce Hill Road to Mill Road. The pipeline was hit by a contractor working in the area in the morning.

A spokesperson for Summit Natural Gas said company crews and local first responders were able to stop the flow of gas in the area without cutting off service to customers. Crews will continue working on repairs in the area into the afternoon. Officials expect the road to be closed until about the evening commute. Traffic is being rerouted where Blanchard Road intersects with Bruce Hill Road and Mill Road.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: