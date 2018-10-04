America is at a moment that demands a senator with the courage of a Margaret Chase Smith. As early as this week, Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed as a justice of our highest court unless a few Republicans vote against him. We are more than 160 Maine lawyers and law professors who urge Sen. Susan Collins to join this small, courageous number.

Our nation knows no greater bond than the rule of law. No institution is more critical to its safekeeping than the Supreme Court. Those who become justices are the ultimate guardians of our liberty. They must possess the highest attributes of honesty and impartiality, lest the legitimacy of our judicial system be in doubt. We believe Brett Kavanaugh is unfit to join the court, because of doubts about his temperament and character.

Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, Judge Kavanaugh was at once belligerent, disdainful, rude, evasive, partisan and risible in denying a troubling drinking habit. He lied to the committee, while also displaying a prejudice against progressives that could unfairly tip the balance in cases brought before the court.

The pending FBI investigation may or may not put our minds at ease about events occurring more than 30 years ago. But the results will not alter what we witnessed Sept. 27 – a nominee unfit to become a justice on the court.

Voting against confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh will take fortitude. But Sen. Collins’ overarching duty is not to him, to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, to the president or to her party. We believe her duty is to protect the credibility of the Supreme Court as a fair and neutral arbiter of the country’s most important legal matters. For Sen. Collins to act consistently with this duty, we believe she must vote against this nominee.

