Saco police have identified the motorcycle rider who was taken to Maine Medical Center’s trauma unit Wednesday night after his bike collided with a car at the intersection of Buxton and Jenkins road.

Lee Pratt, 59, of Buxton, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when his bike collided with a 2008 Honda Civic driven by 29-year-old Kayla Coniaris, of Saco, at around 7 p.m., Deputy Chief Jack L. Clements said in a news release.

Saco police described Pratt’s injuries as serious. A nursing supervisor at Maine Medical Center said Pratt was in serious condition Thursday evening.

The intersection was closed for several hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
saco maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles