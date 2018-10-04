Saco police have identified the motorcycle rider who was taken to Maine Medical Center’s trauma unit Wednesday night after his bike collided with a car at the intersection of Buxton and Jenkins road.

Lee Pratt, 59, of Buxton, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when his bike collided with a 2008 Honda Civic driven by 29-year-old Kayla Coniaris, of Saco, at around 7 p.m., Deputy Chief Jack L. Clements said in a news release.

Saco police described Pratt’s injuries as serious. A nursing supervisor at Maine Medical Center said Pratt was in serious condition Thursday evening.

The intersection was closed for several hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

