Michael Nason broke a scoreless tie 12 minutes into the second half and Cheverus held on for a 1-0 win over Scarborough in a Class A South boys’ soccer match Thursday.

Harrison Bell made two saves for Cheverus (8-1-1). Alex Bachman finished with four saves for Scarborough (8-2).

PORTLAND 2, DEERING 1: Mwandja Kaluto chipped in a goal off a rebound, and Tahn Tiparos knocked in a volley from 18 yards to lift the Bulldogs (4-3-3) to a win over the Rams (4-6-1) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Anselmo Tela set up the first goal with a through ball to Alex Millones inside the box. Millones took a shot that deflected off a defender, and Kaluto was there for the rebound.

Deering got a goal from Mohamed Abdurahman on a penalty kick to tie the game before Tiparos answered later in the first half.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: James Dufititimana received a throw-in deep in the corner, slipped past a defender and put the ball into the near corner to start the Red Riots (6-3) on their way to a win over the Scots (2-5-4) in Standish.

Cooper Mehlhorn scored off a rebound later in the first half, and Anthony Riga’s second-half goal made it 3-0 before Cameron MacDonald broke through for Bonny Eagle.

GORHAM 5, WINDHAM 0: Kevin Mollison netted the first and last goal for the Rams (11-0) in a win over the Eagles (4-6-1) in Windham.

Mollison opened the scoring 9:17 into the game, breaking in alone from the right side and sending a shot inside the far post. Cooper Lyons increased the lead to 2-0 before halftime, and Javin Stickney, Kevin Blake and Mollison added second-half goals.

Trevor Gray made three saves for the Rams. Cam Brown stopped eight shots for Windham.

FALMOUTH 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Gus Ford scored three goals to lead the Yachtsmen (8-1-1) over the Trojans (4-6-1) at Falmouth.

Joe Dye lifted a cross over the defense that Ford knocked in for the first goal. On the second goal, Nik Hester pulled the ball out of a scramble in front of the net, found room and passed it to Ford inside the 6-yard line. Ford’s third goal was a header off a Kyle Bouchard corner kick.

Falmouth keepers Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana and Jackson Quinn combined for three saves. Travis Snyder finished with 14 saves for Thornton.

MARSHWOOD 2, SANFORD 1: Sam Fitzgerald scored the go-ahead goal two minutes into the second half as the Hawks (6-4-2) beat the Spartans (5-6) in Sanford.

Marshwood opened the scoring one minute into the game on a goal from Henry Honkonen. Sanford tied it in the 20th minute on a Justin Gould goal.

GREELY 8, WELLS 2: Chris Williams and Ethan Fraser scored two goals apiece to pace the Rangers (4-4-2) over the Warriors (0-9-1) at Wells.

Evan Wyman, Pietro Ambrosini, Lucas Goettel and Jonathan Piesik also scored.

Ryan Harriman scored both goals for Wells.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Mike Murphy scored in the 15th minute, then converted a rebound five minutes later as the Hawks (5-5) beat the Panthers (10-2) in Yarmouth.

POLAND 3, LAKE REGION 2: Cooper Keene, Daulton Bolduc and Jay Hawkes scored as Poland (2-8-1) defeated Lake Region (0-10) in Naples.

CHOP POINT 6, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3: Avery Stewart scored twice and the Blue Bears (4-3) opened up a 4-2 halftime lead on the way to a win over the Lions (3-7) in South Portland.

Levi Riddell, Jack Leonard, Noah Wilkinson and Josie Harrington also scored for Chop Point.

Owen Mann, Gabe Cutter and Kaleb Reagan scored for GPCS.

