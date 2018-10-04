YORK — Bailey Oliver scored off a rebound 19:26 into the second half York earned a 1-0 win over Greely in a Western Maine Conference field hockey game Thursday.

Juliana Kiklis finished with six saves for the Wildcats (9-3), who avenged a 1-0 loss to Greely (10-3) last week. York moved into second place in the Class B South Heal point standings heading into a game against top-ranked Fryeburg Academy next Tuesday.

YARMOUTH 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Lydia Guay scored twice, including the go-ahead goal midway through the second half, as the Clippers (6-6) beat the Capers (0-12) in Yarmouth.

Cape took a 1-0 lead into halftime after a goal by Josie Boeschestein, assisted by Hayley McIntyre.

Yarmouth tied the game early in the second half on a goal from Abby Hill.

Cayte Tillotson made saves three for Yarmouth. Cape’s Christina Pinette finished with eight saves.

FREEPORT 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Hannah Groves had two goals and an assist, and Natalie Anderson added a goal and two assists for the Falcons (10-2-1) against the Patriots (3-9) in Freeport.

Alexa Koenig chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Amelia Farrin scored the other Freeport goal.

Jaida Patterson got the Patriots’ goal.

Freeport’s Katelyn Rouleau made two saves. Gray-New Gloucester keeper Mackenzie Baston had 13 saves.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, POLAND 0: Kaylee Emery set up a first-half goal and scored in the second half for the Raiders (9-2-1) in a win over the Knights (5-6) in Fryeburg.

Abigail Hewes scored 13 minutes into the game, flicking home Emery’s penalty corner. Emery increased the lead with 20 minutes left, tapping in a shot by Kirsten Wentworth.

Bailey Richardson made two saves for Fryeburg. Ashton Sturtevant had 10 saves for the Knights.

SACOPEE VALLEY 1, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Tika Eastman scored on a penalty corner after time expired in the first overtime, with an assist from Olivia Barriault, as the Hawks (2-8-1) beat the Rangers (1-11) in Kittery.

LAWRENCE 9, OCEANSIDE 0: Nora Buck scored four goals and Macie Larouche had two goals and added three assists to lead the Bulldogs (9-4) to a win over the Mariners (2-10) in Fairfield.

Payton Goodwin also scored twice, and Lexi Lewis had a goal and an assist.

SKOWHEGAN 4, MT. BLUE 2: Adele Foss scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Indians (13-0) defeated the Cougars (8-3-1) at Skowhegan.

Alexis Michonski and Lizzie York also scored for Skowhegan.

Ellie Pelletier got both goals for Mt. Blue.

BELFAST 2, LEAVITT 1: Lindsay Bruns scored the winner in the second half with an assist from Hannah Banks as the Lions (10-1) rallied to beat the Hornets (7-6) in Turner.

Tamra Benson scored first for Leavitt off a corner in the first half. Belfast tied the game with 13 minutes remaining in the first half on a goal by Mallory Tibbets.

Malory Casey made 18 saves for Leavitt, while Brook Richards stopped nine shots for Belfast.

VOLLEYBALL

WINDHAM 3, PORTLAND 1: Lydia Budroe had three kills, five digs and six aces as the Eagles (6-4) beat the Bulldogs (1-8) in Windham, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 25-8.

Danielle Hall contributed 22 assists and Megan Harmon had 10 kills and two aces.

Jill Joyce recorded 12 kills for Portland.

SOCCER

PINE TREE ACADEMY 3, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Madison Waterman scored twice as the Breakers (4-4) beat the Lions (1-9) in South Portland.

Sarah Delaware also scored for Pine Tree, which led 2-1 at halftime.

Maddie Gant scored with an assist from Courtney Spaulding midway through the first half for Greater Portland Christian.

CARRABEC 4, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Carrabec (5-5-2) pulled away from Mountain Valley (1-10) with three goals in the second half at Rumford.

Lauren Chestnut paced Carrabec with two goals, while Anastasia Quimby and Makayla Vicneire each scored once.

Mountain Valley keeper Taylor Henry saved 28 shots. Carrabec’s Chantelle Lacroix made two saves.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 6, DIRIGO 0: Alicen Burnham scored three goals to lead the Mustangs (9-1) to a win over the Cougars (0-11) in Dixfield.

Audrey Fletcher, Abbie Crawford and Jordyn Gowell each added goal.

Katie Morse made 28 saves for Dirigo.

RICHMOND 2, RANGELEY 0: Caitlin Kendrick scored on a penalty kick and Abby Johnson added an insurance goal to lead the Bobcats (8-1-1) to a win in Richmond.

Liz Johnson made one save for Richmond, while Amber Morrill stopped nine shots for Rangeley (5-3-1).

SKOWHEGAN 1, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: Alyssa Everett broke a scoreless tie in the 65th minute to lift the Indians (5-5-1) to a win in Skowhegan.

Amber Merry made seven saves to earn the shutout. Josie Parker set up Everett’s goal.

Meghan Ireland had eight saves for Hampden (4-5-1).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2, WINTHROP 2: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone and Jillian Schmelzer scored as Winthrop (8-3-1) salvaged a tie against the visiting Phoenix (6-5-1).

Calley Baker and Jaycee Cole scored for Spruce Mountain.

Brooke Burnham stopped 10 shots for Winthrop, while Annabelle Collins made 13 saves for the Phoenix.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 4, VALLEY 0: Hannah Hubbard tallied three goals as the Bereans (8-1) won for the eighth straight time, beating the Cavaliers (0-9) in Waterville.

Julianna Hubbard also scored.

Jada Ward made 27 saves for Valley.

