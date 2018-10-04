A Windham company that designs and makes microwave antenna products has been sold to a South African company.

Anania & Associates Investment Co., the parent company of mWave Industries, announced the sale Thursday. The buyer, Alaris Holdings Limited, intends to establish its U.S. headquarters in Maine, according to a release from Anania.

Peter Anania Staff photo by Gregory Rec

Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

But in addition to the multimillion-dollar cash portion of the transaction, Anania is expected to receive approximately 5 percent of Alaris Holdings stock, and Peter Anania, the chair of Anania & Associates Investment, will serve on the Alaris board.

Anania invested in mWave in 2004 when it was an affililate of another Anania company, MEGA industries in Gorham.

mWave recently acquired and moved back to Maine the Gabriel and Mark antenna lines which had been manufactured by General Dynamics in North Carolina.

The staff of 15 is staying with the business. Following the acquisition, mWave Industries will also hire for production control, accounting, sales and engineering positions.

