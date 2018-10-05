YARMOUTH – “You feel like you’re on a boat,” says REALTOR® Linda MacDonald, admiring the view from what she describes as a “wall of windows” from the dining room, living room and master bedroom.

Because of the slope of the land, the primary floor of this modern home is on the second floor, which only improves the angle for enjoying this scenic strip of sea with a brand-new private dock overlooking Cousins Island.

Built in 1978, this beautiful, open-concept home is newly renovated, taking full advantage of its location with a light and airy feel and coastal colors. The owners of this 2,716-square-foot home will enjoy the convenience of single-level living, with a master bedroom suite and open-concept kitchen, dining and living areas all on the primary level.

A walk-out lower level, also with water views, offers two more bedrooms, a third bathroom, and a second family room with wood stove and a wet bar, as well as a changing room adjacent to the in-ground gunite pool in sight of Casco Bay.

Steps away from the main house, there’s a cozy guest cottage with a galley kitchen, a sunroom and a bedroom suite, where the sound of gently lapping waves can be heard from bed.

Imagine how easy it would be to have guests stay when you have four bedrooms, three living rooms and two kitchens. This property is perfect for entertaining, with an expansive south-facing waterfront deck a glorious location for outdoor parties. The kitchen – where all parties start – is up to date and convenient with granite countertops, Sub-Zero refrigerator, dual sinks and double ovens, not to mention the spectacular ocean views.

Though nestled in a place of scenic beauty, this property is just minutes from the area’s best shopping and dining and 20 minutes from Portland and the Jetport.

While the modern design of the house takes full advantage of the waterfront location, the clapboard wood exterior with charming stone wall at the entry level fits in well with the wooded lot speckled with glacier stones on this quintessential Maine piece of land.

Newly priced at $1,095,000, this is an extraordinary value and an incredible find for buyers looking for single-level coastal living with distinct spaces for house guests.

The three-bedroom residence plus guest cottage at 17 Spinnaker Lane, Yarmouth is listed for sale at $1,095,000 by Linda MacDonald of Linda MacDonald Associates, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Linda at 207-749-1215 or [email protected]

– Amy Paradysz, Special to Maine Real Estate

