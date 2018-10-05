Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, is running unopposed to keep his seat representing District 26 in the Maine Senate.
Diamond, 73, is serving his eighth term in the Senate and represents Baldwin, Casco, Frye Island, Raymond, Standish and Windham.
Diamond is a former teacher and business owner and served as Maine’s secretary of state from 1989 to 1997.
