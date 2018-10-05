LOS ANGELES — The American Film Institute is honoring Denzel Washington with a Life Achievement Award. The organization said Friday that Washington will receive the award at a Gala Tribute on June 6 in Los Angeles.

His Hollywood career has spanned over four decades where he has acted in, directed and produced films. With nine Academy Award nominations, Washington has won for his performances in “Glory” and “Training Day.” He’s also won a Tony Award for “Fences.”

