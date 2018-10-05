LOS ANGELES — The American Film Institute is honoring Denzel Washington with a Life Achievement Award. The organization said Friday that Washington will receive the award at a Gala Tribute on June 6 in Los Angeles.
His Hollywood career has spanned over four decades where he has acted in, directed and produced films. With nine Academy Award nominations, Washington has won for his performances in “Glory” and “Training Day.” He’s also won a Tony Award for “Fences.”
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Cape Elizabeth defense stout against Gardiner
-
Varsity Maine
Friday's girls' roundup: Scarborough fends off Cheverus in soccer, 3-1
-
Varsity Maine
Friday's football roundup: Oxford Hills surprises Bonny Eagle
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Deering holds off South Portland, 13-7
-
Varsity Maine
Friday's boys' soccer roundup: South Portland shuts out Noble