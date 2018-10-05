CUMBERLAND — After consecutive setbacks, Biddeford was an angry football team when it took the field at Greely on Friday night.

And it didn’t take long for the Tigers to make a statement.

Quarterback Carter Edgerton threw three first-half touchdown passes to help Biddeford open a 28-0 lead, and the Tigers roared to a 36-6 victory, evening their record at 3-3.

“Everyone played their hearts out today and I think it showed on the scoreboard,” said Edgerton, who finished with 147 passing yards. “Everyone knows it’s a tough league, so you need every win you can get. I think 3-3 sounds a lot better than 2-4.”

After a Greely three-and-out, Biddeford needed just one play to go on top to stay, as Edgerton hit David Murphy for a 29-yard score.

Later in the first quarter, Edgerton found Scott Kelly from 32 yards out for a 14-0 advantage.

With the Rangers committing five first-half turnovers, including two in the end zone when they appeared to be going in for scores, Biddeford doubled its lead to 28-0 at the break. Aidan Donovan scored on a 7-yard run and Edgerton and Murphy hooked up from 28 yards out.

“A lot of things killed us tonight,” said Greely Coach David Higgins. “It was a very rough start. I think it was a combination of us and them. I wish I had a better answer. They executed well and we didn’t execute well and it looks like we weren’t prepared and that’s on me.”

Donovan (14 carries, 128 yards) scored his second touchdown in the third quarter on a 13-yard run, and Edgerton’s two-point conversion rush made it 36-0, inducing a mercy-rule running clock.

The Rangers (3-3) moved the ball throughout the game, but couldn’t find the end zone until their final play, when quarterback Nick Male threw a pass over the middle that Will Schumacher (68 yards receiving, 66 rushing) turned into a 50-yard scoring reception.

“We needed this badly,” said Biddeford Coach Brian Curit. “Greely is physical and they run hard and I’m proud of the effort our kids gave. We had guys playing in different positions. Marty Martel is playing inside linebacker for the first time since eighth grade and he did a great job.

“This team is fun to coach. They bust their tail every day. We make young-team mistakes with a lot of sophomores, but it’s a good group and they’re just getting better.”

The Tigers close with games at home versus Marshwood and at Westbrook.

“To be at our best, we have to get better every practice,” said Edgerton. “I know it sounds cliche, but if we can, we’ll be a much better team down the road.”

Greely has a home game with Gorham next week, then closes at rival Falmouth.

