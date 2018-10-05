SACO — It’s called complementary football. The special teams provide a field position edge. The defense gains further advantage by limiting yards and first downs. Then the offense capitalizes on its short field.

No high school team in Maine is working with better efficiency in all three phases than Thornton Academy, which is 5-0 and has outscored its opponents 282-14.

On Saturday, though, the Trojans will be getting a significantly tougher test. Scarborough (4-0), the defending Class A state champion, visits Saco for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

“If you’re a high school athlete or coach, these are the games you look forward to,” said Thornton Coach Kevin Kezal. “It should be a great atmosphere, and the good thing is, both teams have a lot of football left this season. It’s a good litmus test, but come Monday we’re moving on.”

Thornton ranks fourth in Class A South Heal points, a reflection of opponents with a combined record of 3-21. But the Trojans top this week’s statewide Varsity Maine poll, just ahead of Scarborough, after dominating their first five opponents in all three phases of game.

“Field position is huge,” said Anthony Bracamonte, Thornton’s electric senior slot back. “The defense making teams go three-and-out, and then some teams don’t even want to punt it to us so they kick it out of bounds. Then we’re starting off at the 50, maybe even the 40.”

Bracamonte has returned four punts for touchdowns. Athan Gikas has another punt return score. The defense has scored more points than it’s allowed, with two pick-six interceptions and two safeties.

Thornton’s first-team defense hasn’t allowed a point.

“Their front seven on defense is very quick, very physical,” said Scarborough Coach Lance Johnson. “They haven’t given up a point, and not many yards either.”

The first half of a 50-0 win at South Portland demonstrates how Thornton’s units work together.

Brady Forbes’ six kickoffs resulted in South Portland starting, on average, at its own 21.

Thornton’s defense – led by Thomas Palmer, a 240-pound tackle with an explosive first move, and inside linebackers Ean Patry and Cole Paulin – allowed three first downs and less than 40 yards.

South Portland’s punts, purposely angled away from Bracamonte, ended up sailing out of bounds with little net gain.

Three Thornton drives started inside the South Portland 40. The offense needed just 20 plays to score five touchdowns.

“This is definitely the first time we will face some real adversity,” Patry said. “We’re going to make some big plays and let up big plays. That’s just how it is. How we bounce back from that will be a very big deciding factor in this game.”

Similarly, Scarborough is looking for its first real test. The Red Storm have won 12 straight since last season’s 32-28 home loss to Thornton and has won its four games by a combined 173-41. Last week’s game against Massabesic was canceled because of concerns at Massabesic over the virus that causes hand, foot and mouth disease.

Scarborough quarterback Chase Cleary has rushed for more than 400 yards. Jarett Flaker is as dangerous as a runner, receiver and returner as Bracamonte.

“They’re big and athletic up front,” Kezal said of Scarborough. “They’ve got good skill kids. They’ve basically had their way with everyone so far offensively, and pretty much the same defensively.”

Scarborough beat Thornton in last season’s regional final, 49-7.

In that game, played in windy, 20-degree conditions, Thornton quarterback Kobe Gaudette completed one pass in his second varsity start.

Now a junior, Gaudette took over this season just before preseason when expected starter Will Mitchell moved to Florida. At about the same time, Thornton lost big-play receiver C.J. LaBreck to shoulder surgery, and top defensive lineman Jason Montano decided to focus on track and field.

“There were a lot of players that needed to step up this year, a lot of younger kids, and we’ve done very well. Everyone is putting the effort in,” Gaudette said.

Steve Craig can be reached at 791-6413 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: SteveCCraig

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: