Sarah Callahan scored twice in the first half and Emily Johnson added another in the second half as Scarborough knocked off Cheverus 3-1 Friday in a girls’ soccer game at Portland.

Nikki Young helped with nine saves for Scarborough (10-0).

Helena Bolduc scored for the Stags (10-2). Neve Cawley finished with eight saves.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, OCEANSIDE 1: Freshman Riley Reitchel scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Eagles (5-3-4) topped the Mariners (5-4-2) at South China.

BRUNSWICK 5, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Five players scored for the Dragons (10-0-1) as they cruised past the Eddies (1-7-2) in Auburn.

Marley Groat, Charlotte MacMillan, Isabella Banks, Alexis Guptil and Alex Bunker scored for Brunswick. Aisley Snell and Beth Labbe shared goalkeeping duties, combining for nine saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Karli Chapin scored a hat trick and Maggie Cochrane chipped in a pair of goals to lead the Capers (12-0) past the Raiders (1-9-1) at Cape Elizabeth.

FREEPORT 1, YARMOUTH 0: Catriona Gould eluded two defenders and scored 16 minutes into the second half, lifting the Falcons (7-3-2) over the Clippers (6-5) in Yarmouth.

Leah Rusiecki made three saves for the shutout. Yarmouth’s Caitlin Hewitt stopped four shots.

SANFORD 3, MASSABESIC 0: Olivia Bammel scored midway through the first half to put the Spartans (4-5-1) ahead as they beat the Mustangs (0-11) in Sanford.

Julia Allen and Abby Toothaker added second-half goals.

GORHAM 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Lauren Fotter put in the winner on a cross from Olivia Michaud 3:00 into the first overtime as the Rams (9-1-1) edged the Hawks (6-2-3) at Gorham.

Maddie Michaud broke the scoreless tie for Gorham seven minutes in the second half, but Casey Perry pulled Marshwood even with 4:00 to play in regulation.

LAKE REGION 3, POLAND 0: Neva Leavitt scored twice as the Lakers (4-5-2) topped the host Knights (3-8).

MARANACOOK 4, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Emily Harper had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Black Bears at Newcastle.

Winter Webb scored the other goal for Maranacook (8-0-3).

Lincoln dropped to 4-6-2.

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, WAYNFLETE 3: Brenna Humphrey and Ali Black each had a goal and an assist, and the Hawks (7-5) built a 3-0 halftime lead en route to a win over the Flyers (2-9) in Hiram.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Kathleen McPherson and Isabelle Woolachott each accounted for a pair of goals as the Rangers (10-1) shut out the Seagulls (0-11-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Kaitlin Halle made three saves for Old Orchard Beach.

WINDHAM 3, FALMOUTH 0: Meghan Hoffses scored 5:45 into the game, and the Eagles (8-2) rolled past the Yachtsmen (5-3-3) in Windham.

Riley Beem added to the lead less than three minutes later when she scored from Rylee Pepin.

Julia McKenna finished the scoring with a goal on an assist from Alana Joyce in the 48th minute.

Jordan Wolf finished with 15 saves for Falmouth. Riley Sylvia had four saves for Windham.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, DEERING 0: Hannah Niles scored two goals and Alyanna Beaudoin had a goal and an assist as the Trojans (5-6) used a three-goal second half to pull away from the Rams (2-9) at Saco.

BONNY EAGLE 1, KENNEBUNK 0: Hailey Koons scored from Maddy Boothby three minutes into the first overtime to lift the Scots (7-3-1) over the Rams (2-8-1) at Kennebunk.

Sydney Gillingham stopped eight shots for her third consecutive shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Kiara Fournier scored the eventual winning goal with 1 second remaining in the first half as Edward Little won at home.

The Red Eddies (5-8) outshot the Mariners (2-11) 6-3. Bella Coulombe added an insurance goal in the second half for Edward Little.

FALMOUTH 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Emma Cohen scored on a corner from Liberty Ladd with 28 minutes remaining as the Yachtsmen (8-3-2) beat the Trojans (8-5-1) in Falmouth.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7, TRAIP ACADEMY 2: Emelia McKenney, Eleanor Commons and Katie Larson each contributed two goals for the Panthers (5-7) as they took a 4-2 halftime lead and pulled away from the Rangers (1-12) at Yarmouth.

SCARBOROUGH 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Caitlyn Tyrell opened the scoring for Scarborough, and Hannah Dobecki chipped in the winner in double overtime as the Red Storm (9-2) edged the Rams (5-8) at Kennebunk.

Abby Roy finished with six saves in the win.

Christine Jarowicz scored for Kennebunk. Haley Moody made nine saves.

WINDHAM 1, NOBLE 0: Chloe McVetty scored the winner with 11:56 remaining in the first half as the Eagles (3-8-1) held on to beat the Knights (2-10) at Windham.

Sarah Hare dug the ball out during a scrum in front of the net, found room and dished it to McVetty, who was able to score.

Molly McAllister made four saves in the win and Kaylee Dowling made four stops for Noble.

YORK 0, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Juliana Kiklis made 19 saves for York, and Bailey Richardson had eight saves for Fryeburg Academy as the Wildcats (9-3-1) and Raiders (10-2-2) played to a scoreless tie at Fryeburg.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, PORTLAND 2: Jaidyn Appel scored twice as the Red Riots (2-11) downed the Bulldogs (0-12-1) in South Portland.

Kaylee Whitten, Lauren Dibiase and Maddie Drolet also scored for the Red Riots.

DIRIGO 6, TELSTAR 0: Kailey Kelley scored three goals as the Cougars topped the Rebels.

