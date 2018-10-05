NEW YORK — On the brink of a political gender war, President Trump’s Republican Party is threatening to erode Democrats’ enthusiasm advantage as the fiery debate over his Supreme Court nominee enters its final phase.

Political strategists in both parties suggest Republicans’ enthusiastic embrace of Brett Kavanaugh despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct may have shifted the political landscape – at least temporarily – by injecting new energy into the most passionate Republican voters a month before the election.

Trump’s aggressive defense of Kavanaugh – and more recent attacks against his female accuser – have resonated particularly with white working-class men, who are a shrinking voting bloc nationally but remain a critical segment of Trump’s political base.

For now, many men apparently agree with Trump’s warning that the surge in women speaking out against sexual violence in the #MeToo era has created “a very scary time” for men in America.

“Democrats have been trying to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh since the very first second he was announced,” Trump declared as he rallied voters in Minnesota on Thursday night. He added: “What they’re putting him through and his family is incredible.”

Energy is everything in midterm elections, which typically draw fewer eligible voters to the polls. And through the first 21 months of the Trump era, Democrats have claimed an undisputed enthusiasm advantage – as evidenced by a slate of special election victories and fundraising successes.

Yet even a small erosion in the so-called enthusiasm gap could make a big difference in the Democratic Party’s high-stakes push to wrest control of Congress from the Republicans.

The effect is most visible in Republican-leaning states where vulnerable Democratic senators are running for re-election: West Virginia, Missouri, Indiana and North Dakota.

