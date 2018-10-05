I, like many others here in the state of Maine, am in complete support of and applaud the courage of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in representing all of her constituents in our great state – regardless of party affiliation or gender.
The careful consideration she has demonstrated in the process of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court must not be misconstrued as wavering in her party responsibility to the state of Maine. Rather, it’s a validation of her historic strength and fearless leadership in pursuit of fair policy and just governance for all Americans.
Kate Muir
Boothbay Harbor
