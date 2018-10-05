A 59-year-old horseman was airlifted to a hospital after his horse stepped on him during a pulling competition Friday night at the Fryeburg Fair.

The farmer was conscious when medical crews arrived, a fair spokesman said, but because it was a head injury, he was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter as a precaution.

He “was a little bit trampled by his horse tonight in the pulling ring,” said Rachel Damon, who is in charge of publicity and marketing for the fair.

Pulling competitions feature horses pulling weights behind them. Damon said the accident happened just after 7 p.m.

The weeklong fair, which was established in 1851, winds down on Sunday.

