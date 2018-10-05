JAY — Three local men were arrested Thursday at an underage drinking party on Bridge Street, after police got a tip about a heavily intoxicated 16-year-old girl, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Friday.

Todd Sullivan, 26, who was hosting the party at his home, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and charged with allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor, failing to submit to detention and violation of condition of release, Caton said.

James M. Williams Jr., 21, was arrested on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor, the chief said.

Codie Broadway, 18, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and refusing to stop for police. He was also issued a summonses charging him with being a minor consuming liquor and possession of marijuana, the chief said.

Police were tipped off to the party while investigating a complaint of a heavily intoxicated 16-year-old girl on Route 140. The girl, who was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to a Farmington hospital, told police a man at Sullivan’s party provided her with liquor.

When officers Dylan Rider and Ryan Blakeney went to Sullivan’s home, Rider attempted to arrest Sullivan, who jumped out a window, according to Rider’s affidavit filed in a Farmington court. Livermore Falls police Lt. Joseph Sage found Sullivan, who tried to spit on police and got a bloody nose while resisting arrest, the chief said.

Broadway also fled the residence when police arrived and was found in woods, Caton said.

A 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl at the party were each issued a summons charging illegal possession of liquor by a minor. They admitted to drinking Twisted Tea, Caton said.

The incident remains under investigation.

