SACO — Thornton Academy used a 21-point third quarter to pull away from defending Class A state champion Scarborough for a 35-13 win Saturday in a battle of unbeaten football teams.

Thornton is 6-0. Scarborough dropped to 4-1.

Backed by a rugged defense, Thornton changed a 7-7 halftime tie into a 28-7 lead on touchdowns by Grant Dow (5-yard run), Anthony Bracamonte (9-yard run) and Peyton Jones (41-yard pass from Kobe Gaudette).

After a Chase Cleary TD run for Scarborough, Bracamonte finished the scoring with a 3-yard run with 6:19 left.

Thornton now has an 18-2 record against Scarborough. The Red Storm’s two wins have come the past two years in the playoffs.

On the first play of the game, Thornton’s Julien BaileyCottle rumbled 63 yards off an inside trap for a touchdown. Brady Forbes added the extra point, and the Trojans led 7-0 just 15 seconds into the game.

From that point, yards were tough to gain for both teams, as the defensive lines controlled the front and the edge defenders stood up to dynamic playmakers Bracamonte for Thornton and Jarett Flaker for Scarborough.

Bracamonte had a 62-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding call.

Flaker tied the game with an 8-yard run with 9:05 left in the second quarter. It came after two Chase Cleary completions that gave the Red Storm’s their first two first downs. Flaker set up the drive with a 37-yard punt return.

Thornton finished the first half with a 136-70 edge in yards, but just 73-70 after the BaileyCottle TD.

Share

< Previous

Next >