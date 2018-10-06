Angus King, like Margaret Chase Smith, William Cohen and George Mitchell, has served Maine and the country with integrity and common sense.

The independent senator announced he would not vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. Lifetime appointments should require substantial bipartisan support, but this process became downright ugly when allegations of Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct surfaced.

King made his decision before this debacle. After closely studying Kavanaugh’s judicial record, King found it raised questions about the future of issues such as health care for everyone, women’s equality, civil rights and protection of the environment. Thus, King decided Kavanaugh should not be on the Supreme Court.

Not a pawn for any political party, Angus studies the issues, uses research and reason to find the best course of action and joins others across party lines to make that happen. Let’s continue the proud Maine tradition of sending outstanding leaders to Washington by re-electing Sen. King this November.

Anne Wescott Dodd

Brunswick

Share

< Previous