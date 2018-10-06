On Sunday, the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation will break ground for construction of the Maine Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. This memorial is one of 87 across 34 states that will honor all our Gold Star families who have sacrificed a loved one to war.

In appreciation of their ultimate sacrifice to our great state and country, we gather on this day in a display of unity to honor them and to thank their families and friends while showing that we promise to never forget. This promises to be a historic event with many dignitaries and special guests attending.

The day’s events will begin with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast with Woody at American Legion Post 31 in Auburn. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Lewiston. Speakers will include AMVETS State Commander Jerry DeWitt, Lt. Col. Adria Horn, Gen. Doug Farnham, Gold Star mother Joyce Richmond and Gold Star father Dean Barron, as well as other state and city officials.

Mr. Williams celebrated his 95th birthday just the other day, but he will be there and lead many of Maine’s Gold Star family members in a prayer. Mr. Williams will be escorted from the New Hampshire Gold Star families dedication to Maine by the Patriot Guard Riders and members of the Patriot Riders of America.

If you are a family member of a fallen military hero, or simply a patriot, we welcome you to come enjoy the day’s festivities.

Please visit www.maine goldstarfamiliesmemorial.com for more information or to donate.

Dean Barron

Auburn

