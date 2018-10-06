SKIING

The Ski Museum of Maine will open its traveling exhibit, “The Mountains of Maine: Skiing in the Pine Tree State,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Camden Public Library with a dedication to skiing legend John Christie.

The exhibit will feature panels about Christie, a Camden native and a member of the Maine Ski Hall of Fame.

The full exhibit was purchased by the New England Ski Museum in 2017 and installed in the Bethel Historical Society’s Robinson House, before parts of the exhibit began traveling around Maine this spring. The traveling exhibit will remain in Camden until Oct. 31.

After working in the ski industry for decades, Christie wrote a ski column for the Maine Sunday Telegram until his death in May 2016.

SOCCER

MLS: Sixteen-year-old George Bello scored his first professional goal and host Atlanta United stayed in front of the Supporters’ Shield race with a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Bello opened the scoring in the 17th minute to became the sixth-youngest player to score an MLS goal at 16 years, 257 days.

Julian Gressel made it 2-0 for Atlanta United (20-6-6) in the 52nd minute.

Juan Agudelo scored in the 92nd minute for the Revs (8-12-11). New England was all but eliminated from playoff contention – eight points behind the sixth-place Montreal with three games to go.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Tyrrell Hatton of England is on course to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods 11 years ago to win the same European Tour event three years running.

Hatton shot a 6-under 66 in the third round at St. Andrews, one of three courses being used at the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, to open a one-stroke lead with a 14-under total of 202 on Saturday.

Marcus Fraser of Australia was his nearest challenger after a 67 at Kingsbarns.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Christopher Bell won his sixth Xfinity race this season in the playoff race Saturday at Dover International Speedway, setting the rookie record for victories in a season.

Bell passed Greg Biffle (five, 2001) for most rookie wins. Bell has won races at Kentucky, New Hampshire, Iowa and twice at Richmond.

The 2017 Truck Series champion, Bell won the first stage and was never in any serious trouble driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He led 110 of 200 laps.

He was the only driver headed into the race who secured a spot in the semifinal round.

Ross Chastain, Ryan Truex, Ryan Reed and Brandon Jones all failed to advance.

FORMULA ONE: Championship leader Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, leading a 1-2 finish for Mercedes.

With rain threatening, Hamilton clocked a lap of 1 minute, 27.760 seconds to edge teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.299 seconds. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was third.

TENNIS

JAPAN OPEN: Third-seeded Kei Nishikori beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 6-1 to reach the final at Tokyo, where he’ll face qualifier Daniil Medvedev, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3.

CHINA OPEN: Caroline Wozniacki defeated Wang Qiang, China, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to face Anastasija Sevastova in the final at Beijing.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >