LONDON — Tina Turner has revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant with an organ donated by her husband.

The singer says in an upcoming autobiography that she has suffered from kidney disease, and by 2016 her kidneys were at “20 percent and plunging rapidly.”

She says her husband, Erwin Bach, “shocked me by saying that he wanted to give me one of his kidneys.”

Turner writes that afterward she felt “happy, overwhelmed and relieved that we’d come through this alive.”

