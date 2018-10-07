Quietly, and with little debate, the Senate passed S. 2497 in August, which gives Israel $38 billion in aid over 10 years (Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins were co-sponsors). The House amended the bill and returned it to the Senate, where it awaits approval.

The United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018 now includes:

• The removal of all limitations on aid to Israel – instead of $38 billion being a cap, it will now be a minimum amount.

• The effective gutting of the president’s ability to withhold aid to Israel (as a deterrent to violations of international law, or an incentive to negotiations?).

• The elimination of a mandate that Israel gradually increase its purchase of American-made arms with U.S. aid – thus, Israel’s economic interests are placed ahead of America’s own.

Unlike other U.S. aid recipients, Israel receives aid in a lump sum at the beginning of each year so that Israel earns interest on its annual $3.8 billion in aid, while the U.S. pays interest.

Aid to Israel violates U.S. law: the Leahy Law, which prevents U.S. aid from going to foreign governments that participate in gross violations of human rights, and the Arms Export Control Act, which is intended to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Israel has a high standard of living, the 16th strongest military in the world (according to Global Firepower), and universal health care (something which our politicians have repeatedly told us we cannot afford).

The current U.S. public debt stands at $15.3 trillion. We pay $310 billion a year in interest.

The Senate is preparing to approve this exhorbitant gift from U.S. taxpayers unless there’s an outcry – something unlikely to happen, given that the press has consistently and shamefully failed to cover this issue, leaving Americans woefully in the dark.

Kristen Salvatore

Richmond

