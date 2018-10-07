It’s time to ban political signs on public property. Not only are they excessive everywhere and so overwhelming that they are meaningless, but they’re also a maintenance impossibility.

I watched a poor maintenance man trying to mow a grass strip loaded with signs – it was impossible. He had to get off his mower, remove a dozen signs, mow a little bit, put them back, remove some more signs, mow a little bit, put them back, etc., etc.

Time consuming, annoying for the maintenance person and needless. Ambitious politicians think only of themselves as we get closer to mob rule every day!

Charles Hildreth

Falmouth

