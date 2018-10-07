Donald Trump, according to a recent New York Times report, inherited a fortune far bigger than he is willing to admit.

How odd that he reiterates his story of being self-made when what would have been so much more interesting is the real story of what has been created with such a fortune.

For those who like golf, there are golf courses, which most likely needed annoying permits in order to be built, and hotels, billboards of the Trump name. But there are no hospital wings, science centers, parks or college auditoriums. To inherit a fortune does not mean one also inherits empathy – the need to care, share or consider the lives of others.

How does one enjoy such wealth without the desire to share it? Perhaps Trump simply enjoys the accumulation of wealth. Like the emperor with no clothes, Trump sees himself as successful while others see the shine of his gold as a reflection of his self-worth – the wasted potential to do good.

Ruth Cutler

Vinalhaven

