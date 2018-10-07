A Portland man was arrested on several charges following a high-speed chase down I-295 and through Portland on Saturday afternoon.

State Police said Mohammed Alzamili was arrested as he entered his Fox Street apartment following a chase that started at about 4:50 p.m. when Trooper Patrick Flanagan attempted to stop a vehicle that was operating erratically on 295 in Yarmouth.

The vehicle appeared to be stopping on the shoulder but then took off south on the highway. Flanagan pursued the vehicle, which police said reached 110 mph. The vehicle exited onto Washington Avenue in Portland, turned right onto Anderson Street and then onto Fox Street where it nearly struck several pedestrians near Rising Tide Brewing Company. The vehicle then turned around, traveling back up Fox Street. Flanagan lost sight of the vehicle.

Police said Alzamili parked his car behind a building and exited on foot. Portland Police then chased Alzamili on foot and arrested him as he entered his apartment on Fox Street.

Alzamili was charged with eluding an officer, aggravated driving to endanger, failure to submit to arrest and criminal speeding. He was being held at Cumberland County Jail.

