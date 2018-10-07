HOCKEY

Hurricanes rally, win at home against Rangers

Warren Foegele had two goals and an assist, Andrei Svechnikov got his first career goal to snap a tie midway through the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Rangers 8-5 on Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

n Morgan Rielly scored 19 seconds into overtime, John Tavares had three goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Chicago’s home opener with a wild 7-6 victory.

n The Florida Panthers put goaltender Roberto Luongo on injured reserve, one day after a right knee injury knocked the veteran out of a season-opening loss at Tampa Bay.

n The San Jose Sharks placed forward Joe Thornton on injured reserve because of swelling in his surgically repaired right knee.

ROAD RACING

CHICAGO MARATHON: Britain’s Mo Farah finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 11 seconds to earn his first marathon victory in his third race at the distance.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won the women’s race in 2:18:35, the third-fastest time in race history.

Freeport’s Joan Benoit Samuelson, trying to become the first woman age 60 or older to run a marathon in less than three hours, finished in 3:12:13.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Kevin Tway made a 10-foot birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff to win the season-opening Safeway Open in Napa, California, for his first PGA Tour title.

The son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Bob Tway, the 30-year-old former Oklahoma State player beat Ryan Moore on the par-4 10th after Brandt Snedeker dropped out on their second extra trip down the par-5 18th.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark wrecked Tyrrell Hatton’s hopes of winning the Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, for a third straight year when he shot a 5-under 67 in the final round for a one-stroke victory.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Midfielder Weston McKennie injured his right adductor muscle and will miss exhibition games against Colombia and Peru.

He has been replaced on the 23-man roster by Toronto midfielder Marky Delgado.

TENNIS

CHINA OPEN: Caroline Wozniacki defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in Beijing to win her third title of the year, and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s final.

JAPAN OPEN: Daniil Medvedev beat local favorite Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4 in Tokyo for his third career ATP title.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, claiming his fourth straight victory and moving a step closer to a fifth world championship.

Starting from the pole, the Mercedes driver was never seriously challenged and crossed the finish line 12.919 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, winning for the six time in the last seven races. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third, 14.295 seconds back.

