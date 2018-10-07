A South Portland Democrat is seeking an open seat representing District 33 in the Maine House of Representatives and facing a Republican who says he is not actively campaigning for the job.

Victoria Morales Age: 43 Residence: South Portland Party Affiliation: Democrat Family: Husband and three children Occupation: Attorney

Victoria Morales, 43, is a local lawyer and youth advocate making her first run for office. Morales graduated this year from Emerge Maine, a six-month program designed to recruit, train and inspire Democratic women to run for office.

Republican Christopher Hoy remains on the ballot. Hoy said he agreed to be listed as a placeholder for his party, but no other candidate opted to seek the office. The Maine Democratic Party issued a statement last month saying he has a criminal record, a fact Hoy acknowledged but dismissed as a side issue.

House District 33 encompasses the portion of the city north and west of Broadway and Main Street. The district is represented by Independent Rep. Kevin Battle, who is not seeking re-election and has endorsed Morales.

Morales has been a staff attorney for the city of Portland and the Maine Department of Transportation, and has worked with youth in the nonprofit sector, including in South Boston and elsewhere before moving to Maine. A year ago, Morales opened her own law practice in Portland specializing in land-use issues.

She has remained involved in youth issues by founding the Maine Youth Court, which involves prosecutors, school administrators, social workers, immigrant refugee community leaders and others as a way to divert youth from the court system. Morales still serves on the advisory council for the organization.

Morales is a Clean Elections candidate and has raised $14,220, according to the Maine Ethics Commission. Hoy has raised no money.

